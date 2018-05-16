Mansfield Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Haley Gentry, 17, of Mansfield, has been missing since May 7. (Source: Mansfield Police Department)

Mansfield Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police suspect Haley Gentry ran away from home on May 7; she hasn't been seen since.

Gentry is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She has red hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink Tapout sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding Gentry's whereabouts is urged to call the Mansfield Division of Police at 419-522-1234 or Detective Rich Miller, of the Major Crimes Unit, at 419-755-9758.

