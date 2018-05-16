Akron PTA President accused of stealing $2,000 from funds raised by kids

The Akron Police Department said PTA President Darleene A. Nichols has been accused of stealing $2,000. (Source Akron Police Department)

The Akron Police Department said PTA President Darleene A. Nichols has been accused of stealing $2,000.

Police said she is accused of taking money form the PTA account at Robinson Community Learning Center on 4th Avenue.

Investigators said Nichols took more than $2,000 from funds raised through several fundraising efforts by the children between Oct. 25, 2017 through Jan. 30, 2018.

Here arraignment is on May 17.

She was summonsed to Akron Municipal Court on felony theft charges.

