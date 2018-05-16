Ice cream is king for Walnut Wednesday vendor

Mark Nelson owns the Float Factory, a self contained, traveling, ice cream float making machine.

"If you're going to get ice cream," Nelson said, "you're going to be happy."

The Float Factory is one of the many savory trucks that participate in Walnut Wednesday in Cleveland. With cooler temperatures business was slower than usual, but Nelson reassures himself by announcing, "When it gets warmer, ice cream is king."

Nelson also owns a pizza truck and loves being self employed.

The Float Factory serves classic flavors like root beer, cherry and grape, but also serves a purple ape and So Berry Cherry.

