Vegas analyst dishes on Cavs playoffs, LeBron's future, and the odds against Cleveland

All eyes are on LeBron in Game 3 against the Celtics. (Source AP Images)

Kevin Rogers is looking at the 2018 NBA Playoffs through a by-the-numbers lens.

Rogers, an expert betting handicapper at VegasInsider.com, is dishing on the Cavs chances of winning it all this year.

Bad news is, Sin City is wagering the Cavs will not win the Finals as their chances stand at 20-to-1: the worst odds of the four remaining teams.

For reference, Boston has a 10-to-1 shot, Houston has a 5-to-1 chance and Golden State is favored to win with 1-and-3 odds.

Good news is, the Cavs are favored to win in Game 3 on Saturday against the Celtics. They're favored by five points, although that number will likely change as betting continues throughout the week.

Rogers is also weighing in on LeBron's future in Cleveland.

With a "super max" deal, the Cavs can offer James the most money of any NBA team, which could prove to be a handy bargaining chip--or not.

