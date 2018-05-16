Cleveland Police: Suspect rams cruiser during chase after shooting 20-year-old man

One man is in custody and another man is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds following a brazen shooting Wednesday in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland Police, the shooting occurred at East 110th Street and Union Avenue.

Officers gave chase and the suspect reportedly rammed a police cruiser during the pursuit.

No officers were injured.

The suspect was arrested at East 104th Street.

The 20-year-old victim was rushed to University Hospitals and is in serious condition.

Police are investigating; return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

