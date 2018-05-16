Canton woman touts 'Jilly Juice' as health remedy, critics say she's created a 'poop cult'

"Jilly Juice" creator Jillian Epperly defends her claims of the mixed beverage that has stirred both praise and biting criticism. (Source: WOIO)

Some people swear by it, others say it can make you really sick.

We are talking about "Jilly Juice," a mixed beverage made up of salt, water and cabbage.

A Canton woman says it can reverse deadly diseases, and even homosexual behaviors.

But her claims are raising eyebrows, including that of the state's top cop--Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

In her own words, Jillian Epperly says she knows what she isn't: "No, I'm not a doctor."

Epperly created it in 2016 for her own medical concerns. She says after her health improved, she wanted others to share the benefits and put the recipe on social media.

She says she has never called it a cure.

"I said that you could reverse cancer, I don't ever want to use the word cure because I was told in the beginning from my holistic friends that is reserved for the bio tech industry, medical, for the FDA, so I never said that," Epperly said.

Soon her Facebook page had more than 60,000 followers who were sharing their Jilly Juice stories, including graphic photos of their bowel movements, one of the after effects of drinking Jilly Juice.

Headlines said she was the head of a "Poop Cult."

"The poop cult. how do you respond?" asked Cleveland 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor.

"Well, there's a lot of headlines and sensationalism online, because you get a lot of hits and clicks," Epperly said.

Along with the headlines came her critics who felt she was endangering people with her claims.

"This girl is dangerous, she's acting like a doctor, she's doing this with claims on her website, that are completely out of left field. We think she's trying to be a cult leader," said Epperly, quoting her detractors.

And so the critics reported her. The Ohio Attorney General's Office has received five complaints about Jilly Juice, and has asked Epperly to substantiate her claims, which is due next month.

She admits Jilly Juice has been profitable. She consults with people for $75 an hour, and accrued 6,500 clients in 2017.

She shut down her Facebook page and now has a private website where about 500 supporters of her Jilly Juice pay $30 a year to stay anonymous and share their stories.

Epperly says she's writing a new book about her experiences.

"I hope that people finally get the science behind what I'm doing, which is why I'm substantiating everything through pub med, proven evidence, academia. I hope that people will just open their minds and see the possibility," she said.

She said she's not in trouble with the law at this time and she is complying with DeWine and changing the language on her website, so that it fits within the Ohio Revised Code for advertising.

Epperly has taped an episode with "Dr Phil" that has not aired yet.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.