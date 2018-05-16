Judge says Ohio can no longer force convicted killer to cut dreadlocks, due to religious rights

Deon Glenn won the right in court to keep his dreadlocks, but the ruling doesn't necessarily set a precedent. (Source: WOIO)

A team of Case Western University Law students, led by professor Avidan Cover, argued and won a case in U.S. District Court that they claim protects the religious freedoms of inmates.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Deon Glenn, a convicted murderer, who says his religion, Rastafarianism, requires him to abstain from haircuts.

Glenn preferred to wear his hair in dreadlocks, the Ohio Department of Correction threatened to keep him in solitary confinement until he conformed.

“This was an important victory for religious liberty. Congress passed a law many years ago ensuring that the least amongst us, prisoners, that their religious liberty can be protected,” Cover said.

It was quite the experience for the Case law students.

“The students got to write a series of briefs in a really critical case in a time pressured environment. We filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, so the students had to work fast.”

The Case Reserve Law Clinic allows third year students to get this hands-on work, and the clinic handles more than 100 cases every year.

