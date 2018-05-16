Rifle carrying Kent State grad talks guns, death threats and going viral

Kaitlin Bennett is no strangers to guns and gun control. (Source: WOIO)

These are not your typical graduation pictures.

An AR-10 is the highlight for Kaitlin Bennett; it is a picture with a purpose.

"I was a girl in a white dress with heals on, with an AR-10. That's not what people picture as a gun advocate," said Bennett.

Kaitlin graduated from Kent State last Saturday, and she wanted to make a statement.

For the 22-year-old, it's more than grabbing attention.

It's all for promoting the second amendment, and her right to carry,

"It's not really a good idea to have an opinion on gun control if you are not willing to have a conversation," she said.

After all, the gun-toting blonde was one of the organizers of a Kent State conceal-carry day back in April and has never been shy about her conservative values on the liberal campus.

But since her pictures went viral, she has received positive, negative and even troubling reactions, including death threats.

She says she is not afraid.

"No, I'm armed. I don't know why they are threatening an armed woman. I don't know why they are threatening anyone."

When you pose like this on graduation day it will get people talking, which is exactly what she wants--a conversation on guns and gun control.

Eric Mansfield, Kent State's executive director of university media relations, had this to say in response to guns on campus:

...Kent State University was recently ranked the safest big college campus in Ohio and 25th safest in the country, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security. The university has a full-time, certified police force of more than 30 sworn officers who protect the campus. These officers are visible, well-trained and on duty 24/7 in support of students, staff and faculty.

