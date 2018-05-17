Queen of Hearts contest resumes, tickets go on sale Thursday with new rules

Ticket sales resume on Thursday for Cleveland's "Queen of Hearts."

The game at Grayton Road Tavern was put on a brief hold while Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine reviewed its legality.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley sent a request for an opinion to DeWine's office earlier this month over concerns that the game was illegal because it only pays 90 percent of the pot, with the remaining 10 percent serving as a rollover for the next jackpot.

Recently, DeWine sided with Grayton Road Tavern, allowing the game to resume.

Per game rules, the opening jackpot will start at $550,000, or 10 percent of the previous $5.5 million jackpot.

The new rules to the game include:

Ticket 1: First ticket drawn will have the chance to reveal the Queen of Hearts. If the Queen of Hearts is revealed, that person will get 90 percent of the pot. If the Queen of Hearts is revealed on Board 4, the winner will get 100 percent of the pot. If the Queen of Spades, Queen of Diamond, or the Queen of Clubs is revealed, that person will receive $20,000. If any other card is revealed, that person will receive $10,000.

First ticket drawn will have the chance to reveal the Queen of Hearts. If the Queen of Hearts is revealed, that person will get 90 percent of the pot. If the Queen of Hearts is revealed on Board 4, the winner will get 100 percent of the pot. If the Queen of Spades, Queen of Diamond, or the Queen of Clubs is revealed, that person will receive $20,000. If any other card is revealed, that person will receive $10,000. Ticket 2: The second ticket drawn will get $4,000.

The second ticket drawn will get $4,000. Ticket 3: The third ticket drawn will get $3,000.

The third ticket drawn will get $3,000. Ticket 4: The fourth ticket drawn will get $2,000.

The fourth ticket drawn will get $2,000. Ticket 5: The fifth ticket drawn is $1,000.

You can buy tickets at:

Grayton Road Tavern - Thursday to Tuesday from 9 a.m. to midnight. Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harry Buffalo North Olmsted and Elyria locations - Thursday to Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.

J'Skills

Lucky J's

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille Mentor and Montrose locations - Thursday to Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.