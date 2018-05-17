LeBron James named finalist for NBA MVP award - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James named finalist for NBA MVP award

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is among three finalists for the 2017-18 NBA MVP award.

James, a four-time MVP award winner, joins James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans as a finalist in contention for the individual award.

The NBA announced the finalists for six awards that honor the leagues top performers on Wednesday.

Other finalists include:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

  • Anthony Davis, New Orleans
  • James Harden, Houston
  • LeBron James, Cleveland

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

  • Donovan Mitchell, Utah
  • Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

  • Anthony Davis, New Orleans
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
  • Rudy Gobert, Utah

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

  • Clint Capela, Houston
  • Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn
  • Victor Oladipo, Indiana

COACH OF THE YEAR

  • Dwane Casey, Toronto
  • Quin Snyder, Utah
  • Brad Stevens, Boston

SIXTH MAN

  • Eric Gordon, Houston
  • Fred VanVleet, Toronto
  • Lou Williams, Clippers

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

  • Clint Capela, Houston
  • Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn
  • Victor Oladipo, Indiana

The winners of these awards will be announced during the 2018 NBA Awards ceremony on June 25.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly