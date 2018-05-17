LeBron James named finalist for NBA MVP award

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is among three finalists for the 2017-18 NBA MVP award.
James, a four-time MVP award winner, joins James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans as a finalist in contention for the individual award.
The NBA announced the finalists for six awards that honor the leagues top performers on Wednesday.
Other finalists include:
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
COACH OF THE YEAR
SIXTH MAN
The winners of these awards will be announced during the 2018 NBA Awards ceremony on June 25.
