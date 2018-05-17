Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking wind and rain

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Tonight will be comfy with lows in the lower 60's, and winds from the Northeast. Tomorrow we will start off with mostly cloudy skies, and continue that trend throughout the day. There will be strong winds from the Northeast at 20-40 MPH. Winds will shift, coming from the East in the afternoon. A warm front will move through bringing with it a chance of a shower or two in the evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 60's, and overnight lows in the lower 60's. On Saturday, there is a threat for showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70's with strong winds.