How to celebrate the royal wedding in Cleveland

If your invitation to the royal wedding did not arrive in time, don't fret. There are ways to celebrate the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from right here in Cleveland.

The Ritz-Carlton in Cleveland will be hosting a royal wedding watch party beginning at 6 a.m. Suits and proper wedding attire is encouraged to the traditional English breakfast. The ceremony will be broadcast on large TV monitors. Tickets are going for $55 per person.

Attend the British-American Chamber of Commerce Ohio's royal wedding watch party on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. The event, held at Market Avenue Wine Bar, will feature English scones, bagels, and mimosas as the prestigious newlyweds walk down the aisle.

The Cinemark 24 theater in Valley View and Tinseltown USA 280 in North Canton will play an encore performance of the wedding beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

If you don't have an outfit to wear, maybe try the royal bathing suit?

