Cleveland Browns to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly be featured in the HBO series "Hard Knocks," which follows along NFL teams during the offseason preparations.

The news was tweeted by ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Will become official later today: Browns selected to be featured team on this summer’s Hard Knocks, per source.



Bonus Browns, more Mayfield. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2018

The series debuted in 2001, focusing on the daily lives of players and coaches in the NFL. Last year's series featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a Sports Emmy for "Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary."

The Browns certainly have enough headlines, both positive and negative heading into the 2018 start of the season. The team won only one game in the past two seasons under head coach Hue Jackson, but they selected several acclaimed picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 1 overall pick quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive end Denzel Ward.

The show will air the first episode on Aug. 7

