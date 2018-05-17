University of Akron student lands Master Builder job at LEGO

Davidson will start his new position at LEGOLAND located in Columbus, OH. (Source: LEGOLAND)

Maxx Davidson, 22 is LEGO's newest master builder.

A lifelong dream

Davidson will begin his full-time position with LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Columbus starting this summer.

The new recruit is a senior at the University of Akron and was ecstatic when he received the good news.

"It's pretty amazing," said Davidson, "Sometimes I still find myself with this big, goofy grin on my face, realizing that I actually have my dream job."

And our Master Model Builder is...... MAXX DAVIDSON!!!!!! ?? #BrickFactorOH pic.twitter.com/jnzf0u0eSI — LDC Columbus (@LDCColumbus) May 6, 2018

It was a lengthy process for Davidson, who competed with nearly 2,000 applicants for the position.

Once he got through the initial stages, he went into a head-to-head competition with 100 of the nation's most talented builders.

His general manager Jacob Kristensen, had nothing but good things to say about Davidson.

"Maxx's creativity and willingness to work with others ultimately earned him the position," said Kristensen.

Davidson's first day on the job will be next week, but he's already eager to clock-in.

He will be responsible for overseeing the building displays with a primary focus on structures with an Ohio connection.

Rare indeed

There are currently 23 LEGOLAND Discovery Centers in the U.S.

The Columbus center will be the second largest, and is set to open on September 21.

