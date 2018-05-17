Take your kid fishing this weekend at Cleveland Metroparks Children's Fishing Derbies

There are plenty of opportunities to fish this weekend in Northeast Ohio, including events in Berea, Cuyahoga Heights, and Akron.

The Cleveland Metroparks is hosting its annual Children's Fishing Derbies this weekend.

Prizes for the largest fish, smallest fish, and best cast will be awarded to children ages 4 to 15.

Saturday's event takes place the the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation in Cuyahoga Heights, and Sunday's will be held rain or shine at Wallace Lake in Berea.

Both fishing areas will be stocked with rainbow trout and catfish before the events.

In Akron, the 10th annual Sportsmen of Tomorrow "Youth Fishing Day" is scheduled for Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife will be hosting the 15-and-under fishing event at 912 Portage Lakes Drive. The pond has been stocked recently and ready for fishing.

There aren't any fishing events scheduled in Lake County this weekend, but the Lake Metroparks systems recently stocked 13 ponds and lakes that do not require a state of Ohio fishing license.

