$500,000 bond for mom and boyfriend charged in 2-year-old boy's deadly overdose

The Cleveland mom and her boyfriend charged in connection with the overdose death of a two-year-old boy were in court Thursday morning.

Both Tessa Gadd and John Hines pleaded not guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, endangering children and drug possession.

The judge set bond at $500,000.

Gadd's son Lorenzo Ealom Jr. died on March 3, 2018.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the little boy died from acute intoxication from at least three different drugs.

Lorenzo's sibling is now staying with a relative.

Gadd and Hines will be back in court on May 24.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.