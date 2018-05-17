Cleveland to San Antonio, direct flights will soon be available at Hopkins International Airport

Travelers will soon have to the opportunity to go on direct flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to San Antonio. (Photo courtesy of VisitSanAntonio.com)

Travelers will soon have the opportunity to go on direct flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to San Antonio.

Frontier Airlines made the announcement on Thursday morning.

The airport's website features all the direct flights out of Cleveland.

The airline said fares may be available for as low as $59 each way as part of a special introductory promotion from the FlyFrontier.com website.

The service will start on Aug. 13, according to the airline.

The past several years San Antonio has invested more than 300 million dollars in the famous River Walk.

