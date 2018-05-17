Myles Garrett tweets 'pizza is faithful', fans send restaurant recommendations

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was sent restaurant recommendations on Wednesday night after he tweeted about pizza. (Source WOIO)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was sent restaurant recommendations on Wednesday night after he tweeted about pizza.

"No food on TV is ever as good as advertised, except for pizza. Pizza is always faithful," Garrett tweeted.

No food on tv is ever as good as advertised, except for pizza.. pizza is always faithful — Jurassic Myles?? (@MylesLGarrett) May 17, 2018

So what’s your favorite pizza in Cleveland, Myles? Lots to choose from! — AABrownsBackers (@AABBtweet) May 17, 2018

You try Angelos in Lakewood yet?!? #BESTPIZZAinCleveland — Christopher Buzas (@CfreakingB) May 17, 2018

Have you been to Mamma Santa’s in Little Italy or Geraci’s in University Heights? Good stuff it will change your life. — Tim H (@216_Born) May 17, 2018

One Twitter user asked Garrett what's his favorite pizza spot in the Cleveland area.

After the tweet, another Twitter user suggested he should try Angelo's Pizza in Lakewood.

Another Browns fan recommended Mamma Santa's in Little Italy and Geraci's in University Heights.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.