Myles Garrett tweets 'pizza is faithful', fans send restaurant recommendations

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was sent restaurant recommendations on Wednesday night after he tweeted about pizza.

"No food on TV is ever as good as advertised, except for pizza. Pizza is always faithful," Garrett tweeted.

One Twitter user asked Garrett what's his favorite pizza spot in the Cleveland area.

After the tweet, another Twitter user suggested he should try Angelo's Pizza in Lakewood.

Another Browns fan recommended Mamma Santa's in Little Italy and Geraci's in University Heights.

