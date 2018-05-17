Woman robbed at gunpoint on West 32nd Street in Cleveland, police release photos of suspects

The Cleveland Police Department said a woman was robbed at gunpoint on April 6 on West 32nd Street, photos of the suspects have been released. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department said a woman was robbed at gunpoint on April 6 on West 32nd Street. Photos of the suspects have been released.

Investigators said a woman with a passenger was parking her car on the 3600 block of West 32nd Street when two people ran up behind her van.

Authorities said as the victims opened the car doors the two approached them. Police said one person approached the passenger and pulled out a dark revolver and demanded their money.

The suspect took the victim's wallet and both men fled eastbound on Riverside Avenue.

If anyone has information about the suspects you are asked to call police at 216-623-5218.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.