Ashtabula police arrest two people for allegedly operating a meth lab

Police say residents were operating a meth lab inside this house. (Source: Ashtabula police)

Two people are in custody Thursday and charged with operating a meth lab.

Ashtabula police were called to the home in the 500 block of 38 W. 58th Street Wednesday afternoon when a parole officer suspected drug activity was going on inside.

Officers say when they arrived, they found numerous items consistent with the illegal manufacturing of meth.

Besides the meth lab, police also say they found meth and drug trafficking evidence.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.