Man finds grenades in Cleveland, bomb squad on scene

The bomb squad with the Cleveland Police Department has responded to the 3900 block of East 146 Street after a man who found grenades with pins still in them.

Earlier the day the police said the bomb squad was on the scene because of a suspicious package that was left on top of a mailbox on the 5200 block of Superior Avenue.

According to officers, this incident started around 2 p.m. and the package was in front of a high-rise apartment complex.

Police put up a staging area in the Rite Aid parking lot and have blocked off the area.

