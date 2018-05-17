Stow man says he was shot in his apartment by masked men, police looking for suspects

The Stow Police Department is looking for the suspects accused of shooting a man in his apartment on Ritchie Road. (Source: WOIO)

Akron police contacted Stow police around 4 a.m. on Thursday and told them a 30-year-old Stow man was being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was in his apartment when two masked men entered his place and shot him as he tried to get out.

The man has been treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 330-689-3784.

