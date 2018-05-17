The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials with Royal Wedding Breakfast

CLEVELAND, OH -- If you can’t make it to Windsor Palace for the big day next month, the best place to enjoy the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might just be at The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app to view the slideshow.

Guests of the hotel’s royal wedding celebration will be able to view the ceremony on large television monitors while enjoying a bountiful English breakfast of scones with marmalade, scrambled eggs with Devonshire cream, breakfast bangers, chilled smoked seafood, English cheeses with water crackers, and loads of fresh fruits, vegetables and British breads.

Coffee, tea and juices will be served, while a cash bar also will tempt with optional morning Champagne, Mimosas, Bellinis and Bloody Marys.

Ladies are invited to wear their most romantic hats or fascinators for this festive occasion, which will commence at 6 a.m., in ample time for the live television broadcast of the 7 a.m. EDT wedding ceremony.

Breakfast will be served until 9 a.m. and is priced at $55 per person excluding tax and gratuities.

To make reservations for the Royal Wedding Breakfast at The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, please call 216-902-5255.

The recently transformed Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland is located at 1515 West Third Street in downtown Cleveland, Ohio and may be reached at 216-623-1300 or www.ritzcarlton.com/cleveland.

To engage with the hotel on Instagram or Facebook, use @ritzcarltoncleveland.

The hotel hashtag is #rcmemories #cleveland.

Cleveland 19 News will have updates on this story throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.