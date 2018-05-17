Man calls Mentor Police to share he killed his girlfriend

Police said officers responded to the South Villa Marina Court after a man called and told police he just killed his girlfriend. (Source WOIO)

The Mentor Police Department said a 38-year-old man has been accused of killing his girlfriend.

Police said officers responded to the South Villa Marina Court after a man called and told police he just killed his girlfriend.

Investigators said the suspect immediately surrendered to officers when they arrived.

Authorities said the 35-year-old victim was assaulted and stabbed with a knife during the domestic disturbance.

The suspect will be arraigned at 8 a.m. on May 18 at the Mentor Municipal Court.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released at this time.

