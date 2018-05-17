Man calls Mentor Police to share he killed his girlfriend - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man calls Mentor Police to share he killed his girlfriend

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police said officers responded to the South Villa Marina Court after a man called and told police he just killed his girlfriend. (Source WOIO) Police said officers responded to the South Villa Marina Court after a man called and told police he just killed his girlfriend. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Mentor Police Department said a 38-year-old man has been accused of killing his girlfriend.

Police said officers responded to the South Villa Marina Court after a man called and told police he just killed his girlfriend.

Investigators said the suspect immediately surrendered to officers when they arrived.

Authorities said the 35-year-old victim was assaulted and stabbed with a knife during the domestic disturbance.

The suspect will be arraigned at 8 a.m. on May 18 at the Mentor Municipal Court. 

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly