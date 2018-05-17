Whether LeBron stays or goes, he will always be the King of Cleveland (editorial)

As I stand here, the Cavaliers find themselves in a hole in their Eastern Conference Final match-up with the Boston Celtics.

And, while a rally is certainly possible, even a trip to the Finals won’t change the fact that we could, in all honesty, be watching the final games of LeBron James in a Cavs jersey.

If LeBron chooses to go elsewhere – to Houston, Philadelphia, the Lakers or anywhere else on the rumor list – I don’t think it will be like last time. His decision to return to the Cavs, and the fact he delivered the title everyone was so hungry for, means he’s held up his end of the deal.

Despite a stellar season, James probably won’t win the MVP award, but everyone in basketball knows he is still the best player in the world.

I was struck by something earlier in these playoffs, though – when he hit the buzzer shots to beat the Pacers and Raptors, and stood on the score table, soaking in the cheers.

I thought maybe he won’t leave after all. I mean, he’s the biggest star in basketball, and he’s living in the place he grew up.

He’ll continue to hit big shots and his team’s fans will cheer him on, but it won’t be like playing in front of his true home crowd because, as the saying goes, there really is no place like home.

No matter what happens, we need to focus on the now and appreciate the man who changed the Cavaliers. The man who changed Cleveland, because we really don’t know when the final curtain is going to drop.

