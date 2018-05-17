Ohio birth rate falls as U.S. reaches lowest in 30 years

This chart from the Ohio Department of Health shows the state's declining birth rate. (Source: ODH)

The birth rate in the United States has dropped to its lowest level in 30 years.

According to the CDC, there were 3.8 million babies born last year. That's a two percent drop from 2016.

The same trend holds true for Ohio, where about 136,000 babies were born in 2017, compared to more than 150,000 in 2007.

The CDC report cites a number of factors, including women concerned about the economy, furthering their careers, and postponing children until they fulfill other goals.

Kristy Ray told Cleveland 19 she started thinking about having kids fairly recently, before giving birth to her young son, Calvin.

"I'm getting to the point where I'm getting old enough to have kids and want to have a kid before I get too old," she said.

Meanwhile, Mikayla Hurst, a college student in Lakewood, says she doesn't think children are in her future.

"I'd love to travel the world, but it would just be hard if I had kids to take with me or don't have enough money to be able to do that," said Hurst. "Then, just to focus on my own success, instead of raising someone else."

The CDC report also found that teenage birth rates are at an all-time low in this country. Only 11 percent of babies born last year were to teenage moms.

