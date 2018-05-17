Akron Police accuse ex-coach of sexually assaulting 16-year-old - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron Police accuse ex-coach of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Akron police detectives arrested a former Firestone Community Learning Center girls basketball coach Thursday and charged her with sexual battery.

Jessica Saffold, 28, of Chagrin Falls, was booked into Summit County Jail.

Saffold coached during the 2015-2016 basketball season. 

During her tenure, she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student.

