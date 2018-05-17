Woman struck, killed by several cars in brazen hit-and-run; Cleveland Police investigating

Cleveland Police are working to track down multiple drivers who reportedly struck a car, which led to a woman's death.

According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, Karla J. Revay, 42, was stopped in a lane of traffic on State Route 176 at Spring Road, and facing oncoming traffic, when her car was hit by several vehicles.

The suspects all fled the scene, and didn't stop to check on Revay.

Police are asking for the public's help and are urging anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police Accident Investigations at 216-623-3307.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.