Contractor robbed at Westlake car dealership; search for suspect under way

A contractor was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Auto Nation car dealership, located at the corner of Center Ridge and Clague Roads late Thursday afternoon.

Westlake Police said the victim was approached by a man approximately 6-feet tall wearing a dark hoodie, and a paintball type protective helmet and goggles.

The suspect pulled a handgun and robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect ran from the area on foot.

The victim was not injured.

Police were assisted by North Olmsted, Bay Village and Rocky River Police departments in a search for the suspect.

Police are investigating the incident.

There have been no arrests.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.