Rifle carrying KSU grad and Parkland shooting survivor clash on Twitter over gun rights

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Gun rights proponent Kaitlin Bennett and Parkland shooting survivor-turned-activist David Hogg clashed on Twitter Thursday over the bitterly divided issue of gun control in America.

Bennett has drawn national headlines, and has been met with high praise, biting criticism and even troubling death threats, after posing with an AR-10 following graduation.

It's a statement that has the nation talking:

Hogg weighed in by retweeting Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, saying, “White privilege is a helluva drug."

"You did this in Ohio, where Tamir Rice and John Crawford were fatally shot for holding fake guns. You’re still alive...not even arrested — after bringing a semiautomatic rifle to school. That’s white privilege," added Watts.

In response to Hogg's retweet, Bennett offered the following:

Bennett is the founder of a gun advocacy organization, Liberty Hangout, on Kent State's campus. The group's website states it promotes peace, prosperity and property rights.

Prior to Liberty Hangout, Bennett helped form another gun rights group -- Turning Point USA -- which was disbanded by the university earlier this year.

She was inspired to take a social media stand after the Parkland shooting, when many spoke out on gun control. 

On Feb. 14, Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.

"What is going on, where is the other side," Bennett told Cleveland 19 Tuesday, elaborating on her pursuit to promote second amendment rights at graduation.

