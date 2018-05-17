Rifle carrying KSU grad and Parkland shooting survivor clash on Twitter over gun rights

Gun rights proponent Kaitlin Bennett and Parkland shooting survivor-turned-activist David Hogg clashed on Twitter Thursday over the bitterly divided issue of gun control in America.

Bennett has drawn national headlines, and has been met with high praise, biting criticism and even troubling death threats, after posing with an AR-10 following graduation.

It's a statement that has the nation talking:

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

Hogg weighed in by retweeting Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, saying, “White privilege is a helluva drug."

White privilege is a helluva drug. https://t.co/HhNf4tS5lN — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 16, 2018

"You did this in Ohio, where Tamir Rice and John Crawford were fatally shot for holding fake guns. You’re still alive...not even arrested — after bringing a semiautomatic rifle to school. That’s white privilege," added Watts.

In response to Hogg's retweet, Bennett offered the following:

.@davidhogg111 I don't know if your tiny arms with Hitler-esque bands around them can't reach your @ button, but maybe instead of retweeting racist posts about me, you can have a real conversation about guns with me like the adult you want to be. #CampusCarryNow — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 17, 2018

Bennett is the founder of a gun advocacy organization, Liberty Hangout, on Kent State's campus. The group's website states it promotes peace, prosperity and property rights.

Prior to Liberty Hangout, Bennett helped form another gun rights group -- Turning Point USA -- which was disbanded by the university earlier this year.

She was inspired to take a social media stand after the Parkland shooting, when many spoke out on gun control.

On Feb. 14, Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.

"What is going on, where is the other side," Bennett told Cleveland 19 Tuesday, elaborating on her pursuit to promote second amendment rights at graduation.

