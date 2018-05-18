Marijuana legalization petition certified by Ohio ballot board

The Ohio Ballot Board, chaired by Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, certified a petition proposing to legalize the use of recreational marijuana.

The proposed initiative states:

This amendment will add a new Section 24 to Article 1 of the Ohio Constitution to endow the Rights of persons in Ohio age 21 years and older to possess, cultivate, process, use, transport, sell, purchase and share marijuana in Ohio; and the laws, rules, regulations, ordinances and resolutions created under this amendment shall place limitations on those Rights in residences, public spaces and commerce

The amendment also proposes that employers with maintain a drug-free workplace excluding marijuana from those policies.

In order for the issue to be placed on a ballot, supporters must gather a minimum of 305,591 signatures from registered Ohio voters.

The proposal would not interfere with Ohio's medical marijuana program, which is expected to go into effect in September of this year.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.