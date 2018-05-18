Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking storms for Monday

* Overnight maybe a sprinkle or two. Temps around 50

* Partly Sunny Monday. Cooler near the Lake.

* Storms roll in from the west after 2pm

No weather worries tonight, temps falling around to 50. Monday is partly sunny with a chance of storms coming into play in the afternoon. Akron/Canton you could see them as early as 2pm the greater Cleveland after 4 pm. Not everyone is going to rain or storms they will be isolated. Tuesday this pattern will continue: Spotty storms. There will be a fairly good size temperature difference between Lakeshore, CLE and CAK. Canton will be near 80-Lakeshore maybe mid-60s.... everyone else into the Low-70s. Darn Lake breeze!