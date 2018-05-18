Update: 2-year-old Ohio boy safely recovered after earlier missing child alert

Update: Two-year-old Jacari Woodley, who was reported missing Thursday night, has been safely recovered according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

A statewide endangered missing child alert was issued for Jacari who believed to be taken by his non-custodial mother.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Jacari was supposed to be dropped off at his Columbus-area home Thursday at 6 p.m., but he was not returned.

Officials believe he is in danger with his non-custodial mother because of her past behavior.

Jacari is an African-American boy, approximately 2 feet and weighs 26 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The woman who officials believe have Jacari has been identified as Jasmine Tyree. The 28-year-old African-American woman has black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weights 140 pounds. She has multiple tattoos on her arms.

