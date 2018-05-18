Jury recommends death sentence for convicted killer Shawn Grate

Convicted killer Shawn Grate showed little reaction Friday after the jury read its death sentence recommendation. (Source: WOIO)

Shawn Grate appeared in court Friday evening after being convicted for murdering two women in Ashland County.

The jury recommended that Grate be sentenced to death during the hearing.

Grate showed little reaction in court as the decision was read.

On June 1 at 10 a.m. the judge will either accept the jury's execution recommendation, or could deliver a life sentence.

Grate was found guilty by a jury on May 7 of murdering, assaulting, and raping Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley. The jurors deliberated for less than four hours after hearing eight days of testimony.

He also agreed to a plea deal on 15 other charges, including kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.

Investigators say Griffith and Stanley were found dead inside a home where Grate was squatting in the fall of 2016.

Grate faces life in prison or the death penalty for the murder charges.

