See what the new Ohio driver's license will look like

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will begin issuing a new-look driver's license and identification card beginning July 2.

The new card will have more security features and increased identity protection for its holder, according to the Ohio BMV.

Another change includes the way the driver's licenses will be distributed. All new licenses and ID cards will be received by mail, approximately 10 days after applying for a renewal or new card.

Ohio replacing same-day drivers license issuing with snail mail, raising potential complications

With the new cards, Ohio is attempting to get a jump-start on new federal travel restrictions that will go into effect in October 2020.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.