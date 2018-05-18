Neeha Curtis' hand goes up in flames, literally, on Wake Up Cleveland (watch)

You never know what is going to happen when scientists from the Great Lakes Science Center show up for Wake Up Cleveland.

On Friday, Robyn stopped by to talk about the exhibits and summer events at the science center.

"TapeScape-Sticky Science" features nearly 75 miles of tape, enough to stretch from downtown Cleveland to Youngstown. There are activities for kids and adults of all ages, including a playground made entirely out of packing tape.

The Great Lakes Science Center is also hosting "Camp Curiosity," a science-themed summer camp for young aspiring astronauts, engineers, and any other child interested in science.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.