Ohio state troopers seize over $23,000 worth of marijuana during Summit County traffic stop

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confiscated approximately 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Summit County.

According to the OSHP, troopers stopped a 2001 Chevrolet Impala with West Virginia registration for a speeding violation on the Ohio Turnpike.

The driver admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle, prompting a probable cause search.

Troopers found 10 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $23,350 in 46-year-old Troy Brown's possession.

Brown, of Howell, Mich., was charged with felonious trafficking and possession of marijuana.

