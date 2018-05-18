Mentor man details stabbing girlfriend to death, held on $1 million bond (listen)

The man accused of murdering his girlfriend made his first formal appearance in court Friday morning.

Russell Fritz, 38, was arraigned on an aggravated murder charge. Mentor Municipal Court Judge John Trebets ordered that Fritz's bond is set at $1 million.

Investigators say Fritz called the Mentor Police Department early Thursday morning to admit that he just killed his girlfriend during a domestic disturbance.

Officers responded to the residence in the 8300 block of South Villa Marina Court and found 35-year-old Kristen Laux suffering from a fatal stab wound.

Fritz immediately surrendered to police at the crime scene, according to Mentor police.

During his call to 911, Fritz said that Laux bit him, so he started assaulting her.

Laux's body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Coroner's officer for an autopsy.

The Mentor Police Department is still investigating the alleged murder.

