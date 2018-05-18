Royal Wedding Watch: The first dance, insight from local dancers

The royal wedding is less than a day away and it’s likely to be the biggest event this spring.

All eyes are on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they prepare to say their vows and take their first dance as a married couple.

While many wedding details are known- it still isn’t known what song or dance style the couple will do in front of invited guests.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Chagrin Falls says wedding parties are flocking to their studio and others to learn choreographed dances.

Ethan Konig and Shannon Taylor, owners of the franchise, said the Waltz and Cha Cha are two dances Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may do as their first dance.

