Fallen law enforcement officers honored during Cleveland Police Memorial Parade

The 33nd annual Cleveland Police Memorial Parade, part of Police Memorial Week, honors the officers who died in the line of duty from Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Geauga, Medina, and northern Summit counties.

Following the parade with the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society, a memorial service will be held at Police Memorial Square in Huntington Park.

Officers from across the country are expected to take part in the parade and ceremony.

The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 12th Street and Lakeside Avenue. The marchers then head west on Lakeside Avenue to West 3rd Street.

