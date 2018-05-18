A visual slideshow of children showing they are '2 Strong 4 Bullies' (photos)

Bullying is a growing problem in our society and Cleveland 19 News and Becker Law Firm have created the 2Strong4Bullies campaign to not only help protect the children being bullied, but to encourage the bystanders to speak up against bullying.

We decided the age where we could make the most impact and spark change is with third through sixth graders.

We hosted a contest for students to create pages for an anti-bullying book. The above photos show the winners of the contest.

The entries had to show examples of bullying, what you should do if you're bullied, why bullying hurts and how you feel when bullying stops.

We encourage you to talk to your students about bullying and depression and anxiety and even suicide.

