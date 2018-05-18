10 people killed and another 10 wounded in Texas high school sho - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

10 people killed and another 10 wounded in Texas high school shooting

Police have responded to reports of an active school shooting situation in Santa Fe, TX.

Investigators said 10 people have been killed and another 10 people have been wounded in the Texas high school shooting.

Possible explosive devices been found at the scene of the  shooting.

The district said devices were also found off campus.

President Donald Trump said the early reports about the Texas high school shooting are not looking good.

He posted his response to the situation on Twitter on Friday morning.

"We send our love and support to everyone affected," President Trump said.

President Trump said he will do everything possible to keep schools safe in the country.

Several deaths in TX high school shooting; suspects in custody

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said there is no longer an active shooting situation.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on Twitter one person is in custody and another person has been detained. Officials say a police officer was injured in the incident.

Managing Editor of KHOU Bill Bishop said a moment of silence will be held before the Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians game on Friday.

