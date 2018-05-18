10 people killed and another 10 wounded in Texas high school shooting

Police have responded to reports of an active school shooting situation in Santa Fe, TX. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Investigators said 10 people have been killed and another 10 people have been wounded in the Texas high school shooting.

Possible explosive devices been found at the scene of the shooting.

The district said devices were also found off campus.

#UPDATE Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated. Call 911 if you see any suspicious item. #HouNews #SantaFeISD — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

President Donald Trump said the early reports about the Texas high school shooting are not looking good.

He posted his response to the situation on Twitter on Friday morning.

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

"We send our love and support to everyone affected," President Trump said.

President Trump said he will do everything possible to keep schools safe in the country.

Pres. Trump addresses Texas school shooting: "This has been going on too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now. We grieve for the terrible loss of life & send our support & love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack." https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/h6QmgZiYdY — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

Several deaths in TX high school shooting; suspects in custody

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said there is no longer an active shooting situation.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on Twitter one person is in custody and another person has been detained. Officials say a police officer was injured in the incident.

Managing Editor of KHOU Bill Bishop said a moment of silence will be held before the Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians game on Friday.

The Houston Astros will hold a moment of silence tonight for the victims Santa Fe High School shooting. This will occur prior to the 7:10 game with the Indians. #khou #SantaFe — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) May 18, 2018

