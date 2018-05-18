Lakeshore Flood Warning issued in several counties in Ohio

The National Weather Service said a Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect until 4 a.m. on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

The National Weather Service said a Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Counties in the warning include:

Lucas

Ottawa

Sandusky

Erie

The Cleveland 19 Weather Team said water levels west of Cleveland are rising.

The National Weather Service said people near or on the shore in warned areas should take immediate action to protect life and property.

Reports say people should be careful around The Islands, Sandusky and Maumee Bays.

