2 people shot at a gas station in Cleveland, 1 person life-flighted to MetroHealth

The Cleveland Police Department said two people have been shot in the area of East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue in Cleveland.

Investigators have taped off the scene at a gas station.

Police said one victim was life-flighted to MetroHealth Hospital and the other victim was transported to St. Vincent Charity Hospital.

Police are at the scene and names of the victims have not been released at this time.

