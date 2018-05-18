Grand jury indicts 2 men for shooting at Cleveland police officers; 1 suspect remains on the loose

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted two men for shooting at Cleveland police officers on Decker Avenue.

The shooting happened on April 14 while the officers were taking a report from a resident.

Police say multiple rounds were fired, but none of the officers, or the resident, were injured.

The suspects fled the scene, but were later identified as Devon Taylor, 18, and Leslie Robinson, 21.

Taylor is now in police custody.

Robinson remains on the loose and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers add Taylor does not a criminal history, but Robinson does.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says both men were indicted on multiple counts; including, attempted murder.

O'Malley adds both men could face decades in prison if convicted.

