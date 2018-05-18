Home Sweet Home for Cleveland Cavaliers: 'Now It's Our Turn'

The Cleveland Cavaliers ran into a buzzsaw in Boston.

A young and energetic Boston Celtics team that's too inexperienced to know that it's too inexperienced to lead the defending conference champs two games to none.

A team that feeds off its hostile home crowd. Well, guess what? Now it's the Cavs' turn for some home cookin'.

"We have to come out with a sense of urgency, looking to attack early", head coach Tyronn Lue said following Friday's practice. "We know they play well at home, and won two games, and now it's our turn."

How important has a home court advantage been in these playoffs? The Cavaliers are 5-1 at Quicken Loans Arena while the Celtics are a perfect 9-0 at the Garden.

"I think it'll help a lot", Kevin Love said. "You saw it the first two games, Boston using their crowd, they play extremely well, so I think us being back (home), off of that three day break and being back at the "Q" will be huge for us."

Not that the Cavaliers can't be Road Warriors. They won twice in Toronto during their second-round sweep of the Raptors, and won one game in Indy in round one. And of course in years past, during three straight runs to the Finals, had little trouble winning away from. But that was then, this is now, and now they find themselves frustrated by a Boston team that bangs 'em around on defense and limits their open looks.

J.R. Smith has managed just 4 points in two games. Kyle Korver, 16.

"I think they just have a lot of versatile pieces", Korver said. "They do a lot of switching. They're loading on LeBron but they're not double-teaming, so everything (shots) maybe appears kind of open, but there's nothing wide open for us...we just have to be more consistent with our energy and the biggest thing is we can't get frustrated when things don't go the way we want them to. That's been a challenge for us all year."

