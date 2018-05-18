Cleveland Marathon closes these roads both Saturday and Sunday

It's marathon weekend in Cleveland and that means some major road closures.

The Cleveland Marathon is run on Sunday, but there are also races on Saturday that will have multiple closures for different periods of time.

Saturday Closures:

Saturday is the 5K and 8K races beginning at 8 a.m.

The race mainly focuses on Public Square, where the start/finish line is, but stretches to First Energy Stadium and up to East 26th.

The best advice from Cleveland Police is to try and stay away from the route while driving.

Sunday closures:

Sunday's 10K, half marathon and full marathon obviously have a lot more road closures.

The race itself begins at 7 a.m.

The earliest closures happen at 2 a.m. Sunday morning around Public Square where stages, platforms and tents have to be set up.

Most of the other hard road closures begin at 6:30 a.m.

A hard road closure means no traffic at all.

Some of the roads will move to a partial closing, meaning some of the road will be open to limited traffic, when the majority of runners have gone through that area.

The complete list of road closures and times is HERE.

Again the best advice is to stay way, and find alternate routes to drive on.

