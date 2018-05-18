Another black bear sighting in Brecksville (photos) - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Another black bear sighting in Brecksville (photos)

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
PEPPER PIKE, OH

A black bear was spotted again in Brecksville on Thursday.

Mark Kirchner sent Cleveland 19 photos of the bear.

The sighting was on Barr Road.

A bear was spotted in the area on Tuesday as well on Highland Drive.

The Pepper Pike Police Department said a small black bear was spotted on Bremerton Road on Thursday.

Police said it ran off after the bear noticed landscapers.

Officers are asking people to use caution if they spot a bear in the area.

The city of Hudson also posted a video of a black bear sighting through a security camera on Sunday in the Steepleview Drive area.

The dos and don'ts if you see a black bear

An adult black bear can weigh anywhere between 150 and 700 pounds. They are most active in the early morning and late evening. The ODNR recommends bear-proofing your backyard following several steps.

  • Remove bird feeders.
  • Store garbage in a secure container.
  • Keep pet food inside.
  • Clean out the grease traps after grilling.
  • Place electric fencing around beehives.
  • Pick fruit from berry bushes.

If you encounter a bear, remain calm. Bears typically do not attack as long as the bear is given space and not cornered.

