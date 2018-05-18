Rocky River couple liked shave ice in Hawaii so much they opened a store here

Rocky River natives Nick and Kayla Kudej like to visit Hawaii.

They brought home more than memories, they came back to Cleveland with an idea.

"Every time we go to Hawaii, we have this awesome treat, shave ice," Nick Kudej said. Then the two imagined how they could bring it back to their hometown.

The couple launched '808 Shave Ice' at 21280 Lorain Road, in Fairview Park.

Just one year later plans are in the works to open a second location on Pearl Road in Strongsville. The new location will have plenty of parking and a 700-square-foot deck.

While in Hawaii the couple visited the best shave ice locations and inquired about how to bring back the best flavors. The Kudej's have all their flavors shipped from Honolulu.

The machines used to shave the ice are imported from Japan.

The menu includes 10 combinations that are favorites, and 36 total flavors.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.