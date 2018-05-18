Deer spotted taking a stroll in downtown Cleveland Friday (pictures)

Sean Doyle, GM of Ohio City Burrito, was shocked to see a deer standing right in front of his shop on Friday. (Source: WOIO)

Deer seen crossing Superior around East Third in downtown Cleveland Friday afternoon. (Source: Tom Horsman)

During the lunch hour several people in downtown were joined by what looks like a very young deer simply crossing Superior Avenue near East 3rd Street.

Tom Horsman was able to snap a couple of pictures at just before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

"It was running back and forth across the street for a few minutes, and then on the sidewalk, then ran east down Superior," Horsman.

You don’t see this everyday. pic.twitter.com/W3OZHPv8NO — Tom Horsman (@TomHorsman) May 18, 2018

It's not every day you see a deer in the middle of a city.

But apparently, it's not as unusual as you may think.

The deer stopped outside of Ohio City Burrito.

Sean Doyle is the general manager, and he was working behind the counter at the time.

He just opened this location less than 2 weeks ago.

“We're pretty busy, and I see all the customers stop. And there's a deer right in the middle of the road right here, right in front of the library.” Doyle said.

He says the deer ran back and forth and everyone just froze.

“Everybody's looking out the window, and I could see them pulling their phones out,” Doyle said.

“I was afraid it was going to run in here, break the window or something. It was running all around, looking scared,” he said.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife says they got several calls about the deer walking around downtown, and it's actually a pretty normal occurrence.

They say deer live everywhere, even in big cities.

So what do you do if you see a deer downtown? Wildlife experts say nothing—just leave it alone.

It's breeding season, so you can expect to see more of them right now.

And it's not out of the ordinary to see fawns alone during the day, their moms tend to them at night.

Doyle has never seen anything like this before.

“First time I saw a deer downtown. See a lot of deer, but not down here,” he said.

We have contacted the city of Cleveland to see if animal control was called into to try and capture the deer and are waiting to hear back.

